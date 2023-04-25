Terrorist Groups Warn Israel Against Killing of Leaders

Leaders of terrorist organizations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria are reportedly worried that the Jewish state will return to its previous policy of assassinating the leadership of extremist organizations committed to Israel's destruction.

Such Israeli policy has previously been implemented as a response to lethal terrorist attacks against Israelis. Unconfirmed media reports that Israel is considering resuming its policy of assassinating terrorist leaders, prompted the leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Gaza-ruling terrorist organization Hamas to take "unprecedented precautionary measures" for their personal security. In addition, terrorist heads are warning the Jewish state that such targeted killings would trigger a new wave of violence.

While many senior terrorist officials fear for their lives, Hamas' Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and Saleh Arouri, the deputy head of terror group's "political bureau" are reportedly at the top of Israel's list of targeted killing.

Arouri recently admitted that Hamas does not underestimate Israel's potential resumption of targeted killings.

"We don't underestimate the threats of the occupation, but we're not afraid and we will respond," said Arouri. "We don't rule out the possibility that the [Israeli] enemy might carry out aggression at any moment. We won't accept any aggression on Hamas or any Palestinian," added Arouri.

Two British-Israeli sisters and their mother were recently murdered by an Arab terrorist while traveling in their car through the Jordan Valley.

Over the years Israel has assassinated a large number of senior terrorists in the Gaza Strip and beyond. In March 2004, Israel assassinated Sheikh Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas. While Yassin was officially a "spiritual leader," he and his terror organization were responsible for killing a large number of Israeli civilians.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.