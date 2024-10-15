1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Suspected Terrorist Attack in Central Israel

A 33-year-old policeman was killed and four other people were wounded in a terrorist attack in central Israel on Tuesday.

The shooter, a Palestinian from the northern Gaza Strip who lived in Judea and Samaria in recent years, was reportedly neutralized at the scene by an armed citizen, who, according to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr, had received his gun license three months ago.

According to initial reports, the shootings occurred in two locations on Highway 4 near Yavne, between Ashdod and Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency rescue volunteers were on the scene of the attack providing initial treatment to the wounded.

The 33-year-old officer was critically wounded at the Yavne interchange, according to MDA. He was transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, where he was later declared dead.

The victim was identified by the Israel Police as First Sgt. Adir Kadosh from Tel Aviv. He was killed a month before he was set to get married.

"Adir joined the police in 2013 following his military service in the Border Police," the police said in a statement.

A 42-year-old moderately injured by glass shards from gunfire striking his vehicle at the Nir Galim junction was transported for medical treatment, according to MDA. Channel 12 reported that he suffered injuries to his upper body and was being treated at the Assuta Medical Center.

Another 42-year-old man is hospitalized in moderate condition at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot with a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to Channel 12.

Two more people were lightly wounded, including a doctor who was hit by a car while tending to one of the wounded individuals. He and another victim were in mild condition in Assuta, according to Channel 13.

Roadblocks were set up as police launched searches in the area to locate any additional wounded or suspects.

The man who neutralized the shooter is an MDA volunteer who was driving through the area when the attack began. He exited his vehicle and immediately shot the assailant.

"I was driving and noticed a person with a weapon standing on the road. At first, I thought he was a police officer, then shots were fired at me. I ducked and then jumped out of the vehicle, drew my gun, and shot him. I feel like I fulfilled my civic duty," he said.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate