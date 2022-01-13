US Embassy in Baghdad Confirms Attack Thursday Evening

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad confirmed on Twitter that terrorist groups attacked the compound Thursday evening.

''The U.S. Embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq's security, sovereignty, and international relations,'' the embassy said. ''We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself.''

The announcement from the embassy came after Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that at least four rockets had targeted the U.S. Embassy's fortified Green Zone.

The officials also said that three of the missiles struck within the perimeter of the embassy, with another hitting a school in a nearby residential complex.

An official Iraqi military statement later said that a woman and a girl were injured in the attack and that the rockets had been launched from the Dora neighborhood of the city, according to AP.

The attack follows a series of pro-Iran Shiite groups attacking American bases and affiliates in the region, vowing revenge on the second anniversary of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani's killing in a U.S. drone strike, The Hill reported.

On Jan. 3, two drones approaching the Ain al-Asad air base housing U.S. troops were shot down. A day later, another attempted attack on the base was intercepted. The base was again targeted on Jan. 5 when a rocket struck it.

Separately, on Jan. 5, U.S. forces were targeted by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village in Syria.