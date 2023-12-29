Gazan Terrorist Admits His Team Raped Israeli Women

A captured member of the terror group Palestinian Islamic Jihad confessed that his unit raped and murdered Israeli women during the Hamas-led invasion and massacre of over 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 240 hostages on Oct. 7.

Other captured Gazan terrorists previously admitted that sexual violence was a central component in spreading fear, death, and destruction among the civilian population in southern Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip border.

A growing number of Israeli civilians who survived the Hamas-led terror attack have testified to the police about the atrocities that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists committed on Oct. 7.

"I understand that he raped her, then they gave her to someone else. She was alive and finally he shot her," said the female survivor, who asked to remain anonymous.

Raz, who participated at the Nova Music Festival at Kibbutz Re'im, witnessed five Gazan terrorists rape and murder an Israeli woman.

"A white car arrived and five terrorists exited out of it. They stood in a semi-circle around her, grabbing her by force so she wouldn't move. It happened 30 or 40 meters from us," Raz said.

"There was a lot of movement ... he raped her. I look and see that the girl is no longer moving, but the terrorist still continues to rape her. It was impossible to help her. I couldn't do anything. I wish I had a weapon and I could help."

Despite the overwhelming evidence of severe war crimes committed by Gazan terrorists against Israeli civilian communities, the response from the United Nations and other international organizations has been weak and slow.

In early December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the U.N. and international women's organizations for their silence concerning the crimes committed against Israeli Jewish women.

"I didn't hear the human rights organizations, or the women's organizations, or the women's organizations of the U.N. … and I ask them: Where are you? Were you quiet because we were talking about Jewish women? I want to say this in a language that everybody understands," Netanyahu said.

On Oct. 24, U.N. Sec. Gen. António Guterres appeared to justify the Hamas-led massacres.

"It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum," Guterres said, arguing that Palestinians in Gaza have been subjected to "56 years of suffocating occupation."

While much of the international community has been silent, Israeli investigators are currently building war crimes cases against Gazan terrorists through documentation of sexual violence committed against Israeli women. Due to the scope of the war crimes and the severe condition of many Israeli victims, it is expected that the documentation could take several months to complete.

The New York Times recently published evidence showing how Gazan terrorists weaponized sexual violence during the Oct. 7 invasion and massacres.

One of the cases involves Gal Abdush, who was initially presented as "the woman in the black dress." Gal was one of many Israeli women who were raped and murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Her family eventually identified her in a grainy video showing her dress torn, her vagina exposed and her face burned beyond recognition.