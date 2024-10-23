4 Dead in Terrorist Attack at Turkish Aviation Company

Four people were killed and 14 wounded in an attack on the headquarters of a top Turkish defense firm near Ankara, Turkish officials said Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was holding talks in Russia with Vladimir Putin at the time, confirmed the toll, and condemned what he said was a "heinous terrorist attack" at state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said three of the injured were in critical condition and that two attackers "a woman and a man, have been neutralized."

He said work was under way to determine their identities but did not say whether there were any other attackers still at large.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Yerlikaya said earlier on social media platform X.

The cause and perpetrators of the blast and subsequent gunfire remained unclear. Some media reports claimed a suicide attack had occurred and that there were hostages inside the building. Officials have not confirmed this.

Witnesses told Reuters that employees inside the building were taken by authorities to shelters and no one was permitted to leave. They said bombings may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.

The state-owned Anadolu Agency said emergency services were dispatched to the site, while television images showed a damaged gate and an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot. The images showed the attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building.

Anadolu also said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

TUSAS is one of Turkey's most important defense and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects, and has over 10,000 employees.