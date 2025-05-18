WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: telegram | romania | conservative

Telegram Founder Says he Rejected Request to 'Silence' Conservative Voices in Romania

Telegram Founder Says he Rejected Request to 'Silence' Conservative Voices in Romania

Sunday, 18 May 2025 11:04 AM EDT

The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, said on Sunday he had refused a request by a Western government, which he did not name, to "silence" conservative voices in Romania ahead of a presidential election run-off there.

Romanians were voting on Sunday in a run-off that pits a hard-right eurosceptic against a centrist independent. The outcome of the contest will have significant implications for both Romania's struggling economy and European Union unity.

The vote takes place nearly six months after the initial ballot was canceled because of alleged Russian interference - denied by Moscow - in favor of far-right frontrunner Calin Georgescu, who was banned from standing again.

"A Western European government... approached Telegram, asking us to silence conservative voices in Romania ahead of today's presidential elections. I flatly refused," Durov wrote on Telegram.

"Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels," Durov said, adding to his post an emoji of a baguette which might hint at France.

"You can't 'defend democracy' by destroying democracy. You can't 'fight election interference' by interfering with elections. You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don't. And the Romanian people deserve both," he said.

Durov, born in Russia but now a French national, was detained last year in France amid an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions associated with the app.

In March Durov, who denied any wrongdoing, returned to Dubai. Telegram is widely used in Russia, including by the authorities and officials, and in Eastern Europe.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The founder of the Telegram messaging app, Pavel Durov, said on Sunday he had refused a request by a Western government, which he did not name, to "silence" conservative voices in Romania ahead of a presidential election run-off there.Romanians were voting on Sunday in a...
telegram, romania, conservative
261
2025-04-18
Sunday, 18 May 2025 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved