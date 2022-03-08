Ukraine Launches Telegram Bot to Collect War Crime Evidence

As the International Criminal Court (ICC) said it would investigate Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine has launched a Telegram bot in order to collect evidence of war crimes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces in Ukraine said Tuesday that Ukraine's Security Service launched the bot so people can record and submit any war crimes that Russia is committing.

Ukraine also has a Telegram bot for civilians to report movements for Russian troops and vehicles, according to The Hill.

Ukrainian officials, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have accused Russia of committing war crimes. The U.S. has confirmed Russia is targeting hospitals and schools.

"Allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person," will be investigated, according to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan.

In addition, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has previously said, "there were numerous examples of war crimes provided by President Zelenskyy – mayors have been captured, imprisoned and murdered. There's wholesale attacks on civilian targets, random, indiscriminate, and the Putin war machine, in my view, is in full-blown war crimes mode."