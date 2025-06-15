Sen. Cruz: No Reason a Theocratic Lunatic Should Have Nukes

There is "no reason" a "theocratic lunatic" chanting "death to America" should have nuclear weapons, Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," referring to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Texas Republican, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Israel's attacks against the Iranian nuclear program are beneficial to the United States, because they are taking out the capability of Tehran to strike out at America.

He emphasized that "Israel is committed to getting the job done," which is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and taking away its capacity to commit mass murder.

The Israelis are taking on a very dangerous enemy of the U.S. who has been murdering hundreds of Americans and who is trying to get weapons to kill millions more, Cruz insisted.

The senator stressed that "we stand unequivocally with the state of Israel. That is where America is. That is where I am, and that is the right place to be for the interests of the United States of America."

Cruz said that he did not think that American support would entangle the U.S. in a larger war.

The senator said that although the U.S. is justifiably providing logistical help to Israel and helping defend it from Iranian missile attack, as well as historically providing it with weaponry, "the Israeli military is incredibly effective and they are the ones providing boots on the ground."

Cruz added that it is very much in the interests of the United States to see regime change, emphasizing that "there is no redeeming the ayatollah."

He said that "it is unquestionably in the interests of the United States to see a secular regime," as Iran was ruled by before the Islamic revolution, when they were an ally of the U.S.