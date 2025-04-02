World Leaders React to Trump's Global Tariffs

World leaders began responding after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled global reciprocal tariffs on Thursday.

Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners, in a move that ratchets up a trade war that he kicked off on his return to the White House.

Here are some reactions from top officials around the world:

CANADIAN PM MARK CARNEY:

Canada will fight U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs with countermeasures, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday. "It's essential to act with purpose and with force, and that's what we will do."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"It is the American people who will pay the biggest price for these unjustified tariffs. This is why our government will not be seeking to impose reciprocal tariffs. We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"Spain will protect its companies and workers and will continue to be committed to an open world."

SWEDEN PRIME MINISTER ULF KRISTERSSON

"We don't want growing trade barriers. We don't want a trade war ... We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation together with the US, so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life."

IRISH TRADE MINISTER SIMON HARRIS

"The EU and Ireland stand ready to find a negotiated solution with the U.S. Negotiation and dialog is always the best way forward."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players."

MANFRED WEBER, PRESIDENT OF THE EPP, LARGEST PARTY IN EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

"To our American friends, today isn't liberation day - it's resentment day. Donald Trump's tariffs don't defend fair trade; they attack it out of fear and hurt both sides of the Atlantic. Europe stands united, ready to defend its interests, and open to fair, firm talks."