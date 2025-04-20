WATCH TV LIVE

South Korea's Acting President: Tariff Talks With US May Not Be Easy

Sunday, 20 April 2025 10:54 PM EDT

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said Monday he expected trade talks with the United States this week in Washington to be the start of meaningful cooperation, but added that negotiations may not be easy.

Han said South Korea's ministers of finance and industry are meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and USTR representative Jamieson Greer on April 24 at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Seoul will make an "all-out effort" to find a mutually beneficial solution by "calmly and seriously" consulting with the U.S. under the principle of prioritizing national interest, Han said.

"The consultation process with the U.S. may not be easy and (I am) aware that many expectations and concerns coexist as consultations with the U.S. kick off," Han said at a meeting with South Korean government officials to discuss the economy.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said Monday he expected trade talks with the United States this week in Washington to be the start of meaningful cooperation, but added that negotiations may not be easy.
