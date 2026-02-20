WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tariffs | supreme court | european union | trade | trump administration

EU: Keenly Analyzing High Court's Rejection of Trump Global Tariffs

Friday, 20 February 2026 11:13 AM EST

The European Union is prudently assessing the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to advocate for low tariffs, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

"We take note of the ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and are analyzing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the U.S. Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," said the spokesperson.

"Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship. We therefore continue to advocate for low tariffs and to work toward reducing them," added the spokesperson.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The European Union is prudently assessing the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to advocate for low tariffs, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.
tariffs, supreme court, european union, trade, trump administration
112
2026-13-20
Friday, 20 February 2026 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved