EU: Keenly Analyzing High Court's Rejection of Trump Global Tariffs

The European Union is prudently assessing the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to advocate for low tariffs, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

"We take note of the ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and are analyzing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the U.S. Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," said the spokesperson.

"Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship. We therefore continue to advocate for low tariffs and to work toward reducing them," added the spokesperson.