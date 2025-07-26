Trump Tariffs Cost Volkswagen $1.3 Billion

Volkswagen's 2025 first-half financial report shows tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump as part of his overall trade strategy cost the company $1.3 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said in a statement that Volkswagen's performance so far this year presented a "contrasting picture."

"Increased US import tariffs and restructuring measures had a negative impact," the statement read.

The report warned it's not over.

"There is high uncertainty about further developments with regard to the tariffs, their impact and any reciprocal effects," the report read.

For the rest of 2025 and into 2026, company executives are offering little that would indicate stability in the commercial and political arenas, pointing to challenges created by "an environment of political uncertainty, expanding trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions, the increasing intensity of competition, volatile commodity, energy and foreign exchange markets, and emissions-related requirements that have been more stringent since the beginning of the year."

Some uncertainty entered Wall Street trading on Tuesday as General Motors also reported a tariff hit of about $1billion.

Baird investment strategist Ross Mayfield pointed to the tariff picture as a major factor affecting investors.

"The market is consolidating recent gains and is in a bit of a holding pattern with some huge catalysts over the next week or two, including the Aug. 1 tariff deadline," he said.

President Donald Trump has predicted a "50-50" chance of a trade deal with the European Union, with a weekend meeting scheduled to potentially advance the talks into a solid agreement.

Trump has threatened a 30% tariff on EU nations without a new deal by Aug. 1. EU nations have set up a retaliatory structure as well if an agreement is not reached.