Taiwan Says Must Raise Alertness Over Ukraine Crisis

Taiwan Says Must Raise Alertness Over Ukraine Crisis
A view of the Xinyi Shopping District, including the Taipei 101 building, center,  at sunset in Taipei. (AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 09:32 PM

Taiwan's security and armed forces must increase their surveillance and alertness on military activities in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday during a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different in terms of geostrategic, geographical environment and importance of international supply chains.

But government units must tackle possible "cognitive warfare" and misinformation by foreign forces, Tsai's office cited her as saying.

