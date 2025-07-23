Taiwan Delegation in DC for Potential Tariff, Trade Deal

Taiwan's government said on Wednesday that a trade delegation led by the vice premier was in Washington, D.C., for a new round of in-person negotiations with U.S. officials this week.

President Donald Trump has proposed imposing tariffs of as much as 32% on Taiwan. No new tariffs have yet been announced for the democratically-governed island, although the 90-day pause on worldwide tariffs Trump proposed in April has already expired.

The delegation, led by Vice Premier Cheng Li-chun, seeks to safeguard Taiwan’s industrial interests, public health, and food security, according to a cabinet statement. The talks aim to promote balanced trade, and improve the overall economic and trade framework between the two sides, it added.

"The team will continue working under the principles of protecting Taiwan’s industries and public welfare," the statement said. "We hope to optimize the trade system and lay the groundwork for a stronger partnership in the future."

The Taiwan talks come as trade negotiations in the region accelerate. The United States and Japan announced a trade agreement Wednesday that includes a 15% U.S. import tariff on all Japanese goods, lower than the 25% Washington had proposed previously.

The Japan deal is seen as one of the most significant among several agreements reached ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline the White House set after the original 90-day deadline expired with only a few successfully negotiated agreements.

Taiwan has been seeking to strengthen its trade ties with major partners, particularly the U.S., Taiwan's second-largest trading partner after China, amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges.

The outcome of the negotiations could play a key role in shaping the island’s future trade strategy and its position in the global supply chain, and is crucial to Taiwan's export-driven economy.