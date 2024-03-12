US Special Forces to Be Deployed on Taiwan Island 6 Miles From China

The United States has initiated a significant military collaboration with Taiwan, featuring the deployment of U.S. Army Special Forces for ongoing training operations on the island.

This initiative marks a milestone in U.S.-Taiwan military relations, with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen acknowledging the permanent presence of U.S. troops in Taiwan for the first time in four decades in a 2021 CNN interview.

Under the provisions of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, U.S. military advisers have started to take up permanent positions at the Taiwanese army’s amphibious command centers in Kinmen and Penghu. Their mission involves regular training exercises alongside Taiwan’s elite forces.

A notable aspect of this cooperation has been the U.S. Army Special Forces’ assistance in training their Taiwanese counterparts to use the Black Hornet Nano, a compact military unmanned aerial vehicle. This collaboration also extends to the creation of operational guidelines and training manuals. The Taiwanese Aviation and Special Forces Command has proposed acquiring this micro drone directly from the U.S. through military sales avenues.

Since last year, Special Forces have been operating out of a base in Taoyuan’s Longtan District, coordinating all U.S. special operations activities in Taiwan. This setup includes overseeing high-value equipment and training resources temporarily stationed on the island.

Su Tzu-yun, a defense strategy expert at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, highlighted the strategic value of this collaboration, pointing out the defensive prowess of the Green Berets. Their integration with Taiwan’s specialized amphibious reconnaissance units enhances the island’s capabilities to counter enemy incursions, with activities spanning several critical locations, including Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu, and the Tamsui River estuary.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense, while refraining from commenting on specific details, emphasized the goal of these exchanges to bolster Taiwan’s training, readiness, and institutional capabilities, in line with annual plans to ensure national and regional security.

Republished with permission from SOFREP.com.