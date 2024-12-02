Taiwan President Touts Tech Partnership with US

Taiwan's partnership with the United States is a source of strength for the high-tech industry, including the semiconductor sector, and shows the island is a trusted and reliable partner, President Lai Ching-te told a think-tank in Hawaii.

Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars to AI applications and is home to key Apple and Nvidia supplier TSMC.

But President-elect Donald Trump criticized Taiwan during the U.S. election campaign, accusing it of stealing business from American semiconductor companies. His threat of broad import tariffs could also affect an industry that is crucial to the island's economy.

Addressing Hawaii's East-West Center on Sunday, Lai said Taiwan actively contributes to the global supply chain, especially in high-tech industries such as semiconductors, according to a summary of his remarks released by the presidential office in Taiwan.

"The U.S.-Taiwan partnership not only strengthens these industries, but also demonstrates the strategic importance of Taiwan as a trusted and reliable partner," the statement paraphrased Lai as saying in closed-door comments he gave in English. "Taiwan also actively cooperates with like-minded countries, demonstrating that Taiwan utilizes its expertise to contribute to global development."

The excerpts of the remarks made no mention of Trump, who also said before winning last month's U.S. election that Taiwan should pay to be protected.

Lai is making a stopover in Hawaii as part of a week-long visit to allies in the Pacific. China has condemned the trip, saying it opposes any such transit stops by Taiwanese leaders on U.S. territory.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a position Lai and his government reject, and has stepped up its military activities around the island in the past five years.

Security sources have told Reuters that China could hold more drills around Taiwan to coincide with Lai's Pacific trip.

Lai, at the think tank, reiterated that Taiwan was committed to strengthening its defense and would work closely with like-minded countries to uphold the concept that "strength brings peace" and to defend the universal values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

"The cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. in recent years has demonstrated Taiwan's commitment to its own security, as well as the common commitment of Taiwan and the U.S. to peace in the Indo-Pacific region," the president's office cited him as saying.

Lai also held a 20-minute call with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, during which they discussed China's military threats, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported.

China held war games around the island in 2022, furious at then-Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan.

The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

From Hawaii, Lai will travel to Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three of the 12 countries to retain official relations with Taipei.

He will also make a stop over in the U.S. territory of Guam.

Both Hawaii and Guam are home to major U.S. military bases.