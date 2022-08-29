×
Tags: Taiwan | Palau

Palau VP Delegation Quarantined in Taiwan after 2 Get Virus

Monday, 29 August 2022 04:00 AM EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Palau's vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has relentlessly sought to isolate internationally by depriving it of diplomatic partners.

Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit on Saturday and was due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation from the Pacific nation had PCR tests on Sunday, with two of them positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended, possibly for a full week.

Taiwan has gradually relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

Upon her arrival, Senior, who is also her country's justice minister, said she looked forward to “strengthening bilateral relations with the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan, in the areas of justice, maritime security and public safety.”

“The Republic of Palau and the Republic of Taiwan share similar beliefs in human rights, justice, the rule of law,” Senior said.

Taiwan this week is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala, another of its dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

The visits come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, following China's threatening military exercises and missile launches staged in retaliation for a trip to the island earlier this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


