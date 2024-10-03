WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: taiwan hospital fire deaths typhoon

Taiwan Hospital Fire Leaves at Least 8 Dead as Typhoon Batters Island's South

Thursday, 03 October 2024 02:01 AM EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least eight people on Thursday morning as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

The fire occurred in Piingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.

The deaths were attributed to smoke that arose from a source still under investigation. Dozens of other patients were evacuated and moved to shelters nearby.

Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilized to aid medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


