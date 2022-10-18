×
Tags: Taiwan | Foxconn | Electric Cars

Smartphone Maker Foxconn Unveils EV for Taiwan Brand Yulon

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 02:00 AM EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model.

Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the Luxgen n7 starting next year. It said the five-seat vehicle should be able to travel 700 kilometers (440 miles) on one charge. No price was announced.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to produce electric cars and buses for brands in China, North America, Europe and other markets. It said clients can modify their appearance and features.

The venture adds to a crowded global market with electrics offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.

“Hon Hai will certainly redefine the EV industry,” company founder Terry Gou said in a statement.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the world’s biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Yulon, founded in the 1940s, assembles vehicles for Nissan Motor Co. and other automakers. The company launched its own brand, Luxgen, in 2009.

The Luxgen n7 is one of five proposed models for potential customers.

On Tuesday, Foxconn also displayed a five-seat crossover, the Model B, and a five-seat double-cab pickup truck, the Model V.

The company previously announced plans for a sedan developed with Italian design house Pininfarina and an electric bus, the Model T.

Foxconn: www.foxconn.com

Yulon Motor: www.yulon-motor.com.tw

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


