Report: Fire Kills 9 People, Injures 44 in Southern Taiwan

Thursday, 14 October 2021 12:00 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, killing nine people and injuring 44, the island’s semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said in a statement. Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts Thursday morning.

