Taiwan Announces Special Budget of $40 Billion for Arms Purchases to Bolster Defense

Wednesday, 26 November 2025 12:00 AM EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Minister Wellington Koo said Wednesday his government will put forth a special $40 billion budget for arms purchases, in the face of U.S. pressure for the island to increase its defense spending.

The budget, he said, will be used to purchase new defense systems, including those from the U.S., the island’s largest unofficial ally.

