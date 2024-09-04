Senior US Diplomat: Taiwan Not Only Chinese Target for Changing Regional Status Quo

Taiwan is not the only Chinese target for changing the regional status quo, Washington's top diplomat in Taipei said Wednesday.
Raymond Greene, the newly appointed director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and de facto U.S. ambassador, told reporters that keeping "strategic balance" in the region would foster cross strait relations.
The U.S. is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal ties with the island.
