Taiwan Foreign Minister: Studying Ukraine's Defense in Face of China Threat

In the face of threats from China, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Sunday that the country could learn from Ukraine defending itself against Russia.

"We try to see what we can learn from Ukraine in defending ourselves," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

Wu gave Ukraine's defense strategy as a potential example for the way Taiwan could defend itself against China, which claims sovereignty over the country.

China has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has stoked fears on numerous occasions that it would invade Taiwan.

Wu said two things stood out about Ukraine's defense.

"The first is asymmetric capability. Look at the Ukrainians, they use small personal weapons to go against a large enemy. And I think that is something we can learn from. In fact, we have been preparing for that, but we need to make more investment in this regard," he said.

"The second area we can learn from Ukraine is civil defense. Look at the Ukrainian people. All of the males are having the determination to defend the country. They want to serve in the military. They want to go to the war zones to fight against Russia. That kind of spirit is enviable for the Taiwanese people."

"When there's a war, we need friends and allies to support Taiwan, as in the case of Ukraine," Wu added.

"The people here in Taiwan are ready and prepared to defend ourselves. We are asking the United States and other governments to provide Taiwan with necessary defensive articles, so that we are able to defend ourselves."