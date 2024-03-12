Taiwan Builds Laser Weapons to Counter China

Taiwan is building a high-energy laser weapon system to counter the threat of Chinese drones.

A 50 kilowatt laser has sufficient power to take down suicide drones, slow-speed aircraft, and other aerial threats.

A defense official told Taiwan's Liberty Times that after completing research on a prototype low-powered vehicle-mounted laser cannon last year, the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology had successfully developed a 50 kWh laser cannon. It will be mounted on CM-32 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles and is set to enter the testing phase this year, Taiwan News reported.

The democratic country has received technical guidance from an unnamed "friendly country," Taiwan News reported, enabling the country to transition from a low-powered laser to a battlefield-ready medium-powered weapon.

Other countries including Israel, Turkey, Germany, Japan, and China have also developed laser weapons.

High-energy laser weapons offer significant cost advantages, with each shot costing only a few dollars, Taiwan News reported.

"Taking Israel as an example, the Tamir interceptor missile used in the Iron Dome air defense system is estimated to cost between $40,000 and $50,000 per missile," Taiwan News reported. "According to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, using laser air defense weapons for interception is cost-effective, with each shot costing only $3.50."

The laser system, along with weapons platforms already in Taiwan's arsenal, such as the U.S.-made Avenger missile system, will help maximize effectiveness against some rockets and large drones while minimizing collateral damage.

Taiwan has been boosting its defense in recent years amid increasing Chinese military activity in the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait, Newsweek reported. The Chinese Communist Party government in Beijing claims the island as its territory.

Taiwan's top security official told parliament on Monday that China runs "joint combat readiness patrols" near the island nation every seven to 10 days on average, saying Chinese forces were trying to normalize drills near Taiwan, Reuters reported.

China has in recent years stepped up military activities near Taiwan, with almost daily incursions into the island's air defense identification zones and regular "combat readiness patrols" that include drills by its air and naval forces.