Taiwan's President Pledges to Accelerate the Building of Air Defense System in Face of China Threat

Friday, 10 October 2025 12:00 AM EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on Friday pledged to accelerate the building of a “T-Dome” air defense system in the face of the threat from China.

Lai said his government would establish a rigorous defense system with high-level detection and effective interception.

The T-Dome, or Taiwan Dome, was an apparent reference to the Iron Dome system that Israel has developed.

Lai, speaking at a Taiwan National Day celebration, also pledged to increase defense spending to more than 3% of GDP and to reach 5% by 2030. GDP, or gross domestic product, is a measure of the size of the overall economy.

