WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: syria

Syria Signs $800 Million Agreement with DP World to Bolster Ports Infrastructure

Syria Signs $800 Million Agreement with DP World to Bolster Ports Infrastructure

Sunday, 13 July 2025 10:16 AM EDT

Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports on Sunday signed a $800 million agreement with UAE's DP World to bolster Syrian ports infrastructure and logistical services, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The agreement follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in May.

The deal with DP World, a subsidiary of United Arab Emirates investment company Dubai World, focuses on developing a multi-purpose terminal at Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast and cooperation in setting up industrial and free trade zones.

The signing ceremony was attended by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria, paving the way for an end to the country's isolation from the international financial system and for the rebuilding of its economy shattered by the civil war.

The removal of U.S. sanctions will also clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organizations working in Syria, easing foreign investment and trade as the country rebuilds.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports on Sunday signed a $800 million agreement with UAE's DP World to bolster Syrian ports infrastructure and logistical services, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.The agreement follows on from a memorandum of understanding...
syria
168
2025-16-13
Sunday, 13 July 2025 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved