US Special Envoy Praises Syrian Leader's Steps on Foreign Fighters

President Donald Trump's special envoy to Syria on Saturday said he met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and commended the leader's steps taken regarding foreign fighters and relations with Israel.

Thomas Barrack, a special envoy to Syria and the current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, said in a statement that the two met in Istanbul on Saturday, and that he commended Sharaa for "taking meaningful steps" on foreign fighters as well as "relations with Israel."

The meeting comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration issued orders effectively lifting sanctions on Syria after its 14-year civil war. Syria welcomed the sanctions waiver, describing it as a "positive step."

It mainly focused on following up with the implementation of the sanctions waiver, with Sharaa telling Barrack that sanctions remain a heavy burden on Syrians and hinder economic recovery efforts, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

They also discussed means to support foreign investments in Syria, especially in the fields of energy and infrastructure, according to SANA.

The Syrian side expressed readiness to provide the necessary facilitation to attract investors and contribute in reconstruction efforts.