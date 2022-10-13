×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Syria

Groups Report Bomb Blast near Military Bus in Syria

Thursday, 13 October 2022 05:01 AM EDT

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb exploded near a Syrian military bus Thursday, killing and wounding several soldiers in a suburb of Damascus, according to a pro-government radio station and an opposition war monitor.

It was not immediately clear how many troops were killed in the blast near the capital city, but the the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll could be as high as 17. Syrian state media did not immediately report the attack.

Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of soldiers in government-held parts of the war-torn country. Last March, militants attacked a military bus near Palmyra in central Syria, killing 13 troops and wounding 18 others.

Syrian authorities in the past have blamed such attacks on Islamic State group militants who have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A bomb exploded near a Syrian military bus Thursday, killing and wounding several soldiers in a suburb of Damascus, according to a pro-government radio station and an opposition war monitor.It was not immediately clear how many troops were killed in the blast near the...
Syria
148
2022-01-13
Thursday, 13 October 2022 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved