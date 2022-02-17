×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Syria

Syrian Helicopter Crash-lands, Leaving 2 Crew Members Dead

Thursday, 17 February 2022 09:02 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian military helicopter crash-landed in a rugged mountainous area during a training mission in the country’s northwest on Thursday, leaving two of the five crew members dead.

State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the helicopter faced technical problems while flying over the coastal province of Latakia and crash-landed in a mountainous area.

The official said two crew members were killed while three survived, and provided no detail on their condition.

A photo of the helicopter released by state news agency SANA showed its charred remains.

Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Russia and Iran, the main backers of President Bashar Assad. U.S. and Turkish troops have a presence in the country’s north and east.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Syrian military helicopter crash-landed in a rugged mountainous area during a training mission in the country's northwest on Thursday, leaving two of the five crew members dead.State media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the helicopter faced technical...
Syria
153
2022-02-17
Thursday, 17 February 2022 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved