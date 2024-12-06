WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: syria | rebels | turkey | president | erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan Backs Syrian Rebels

Friday, 06 December 2024 07:17 AM EST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels will continue their advances against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers, Erdogan said he had still not received a positive response from Assad to a call he made earlier this year to meet and normalize ties.

"The advances of the opposition are continuing as of now... Our hope is that this walk in Syria continues without any issues," he said. 

