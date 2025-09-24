Syrian, Lebanese Presidents Call for End of 'Israeli Aggression'

Against the background of ongoing efforts to reach security agreements between Israel and its northern neighbors, Syria and Lebanon, the two countries' leaders demanded that Israel must act first before pacts could be reached.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa spoke on Tuesday ahead of his historic speech at the U.N. General Assembly, which will be the first by a Syrian president since 1967. Despite mentioning several problematic moves by Israel, he stressed that a security arrangement is necessary for the region's stability.

"We are not the ones causing problems for Israel," al-Sharaa said at a conference hosted by the Middle East Institute. "We are afraid of Israel. We are concerned — not the other way around."

"There are many dangers connected to the fact that Israel is stalling negotiations and continues to violate our airspace and penetrate our territory."

At another conference on Tuesday, Sharaa said the difference between Syria and the countries that signed the Abraham Accords five years ago is that "We have experienced more than a thousand Israeli raids, strikes, and incursions from the Golan Heights area, and many have been killed. There is also tremendous anger over what is happening in Gaza, and of course, that affects our stance toward Israel."

He repeated his statement from several days ago that talks between Israel and Syria "have reached advanced stages," but also demanded that "Israel must withdraw from Syrian territory. Security concerns can be addressed through negotiation."

At the Middle East Institute, he said a successful arrangement between Israel and Syria "would pave the way for other agreements that will help spread peace in the region," he said, reiterating his demand that "Israel must return to the status quo as of Dec. 8, 2024," which is the date al-Sharaa's rebel alliance toppled the Assad regime.

Since then, Israel has occupied a buffer zone on Syrian territory and conducted hundreds of air strikes to destroy weapons and equipment, as well as some strikes against targets belonging to Sharaa's regime when his forces joined the fighting against the Druze in southern Syria earlier this year.

The interim president reiterated: "We have said that we will not be a threat to anyone. Since the liberation of Damascus, one million people have returned to Syria, and Captagon exports have dropped by 90%. It is in no one's interest for Syria to return to its previous state. Syria wants to maintain equal distance from everyone."

"Any division of Syria will harm neighboring countries and undermine regional stability. The mistakes in al-Suwayda were made by all sides, and our choice is reconciliation. Washington can help integrate the Kurds into the Syrian forces. The security of neighboring countries stems from Syria's stability. Force alone will not bring peace to Israel."

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun struck a similar tone to Sharaa, despite there currently being no advanced talks about a security arrangement with Israel. His government is currently working to start the process of disarming Hezbollah under pressure and encouragement from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the General Assembly, Aoun also called for Israel to end its "aggression" and withdraw from five positions it continued to hold in southern Lebanon after the end of the fighting against Hezbollah last year.

Israel has frequently been striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon since the end of the war.

Aoun also demanded the "release of the Lebanese hostages," most of whom are prisoners of war suspected of being members of Hezbollah and were captured by Israel during the fighting.

Along with the withdrawal, their release is among the conditions the terror group has set for engaging with the government's demand of disarmament, which, however, it has essentially rejected.

Prior to the speech, Aoun stated that "the Lebanese Army is carrying out its duties south of the Litani River and will complete its deployment once Israel withdraws from the occupied territories. The plan for disarming Hezbollah has been submitted for implementation, but the continued Israeli attacks are preventing its completion."

