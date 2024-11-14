WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: syria israel war airstrikes damascus

Syrian State Media: 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syrian Capital and a Suburb, Killing 15 People

Thursday, 14 November 2024 10:01 AM EST

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency says Israel carried out two airstrikes on a western neighborhood Damascus and one of the capital's suburbs, killing at least 15 people.

One of the strikes targeted an office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Sixteen people were also wounded in the airstrikes, state news agency SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

SANA said the airstrikes on the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and the suburb of Qudsaya northwest of the capital struck two buildings. An Associated Press journalist at the scene in Mazzeh said a five-story building was damaged by a missile that hit the basement.

An official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group said the strike in Mazzeh targeted one of their offices, and that several members of the group were killed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

SANA said Syria's air defenses were activated against a “hostile target” south of the central city of Homs. It gave no further details.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria targeting members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and officials from Iranian-backed groups.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

