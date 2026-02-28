WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: syria | iran

Four People Killed in Syria After an Iranian Missile Falls on Building, State Media Reports

Four People Killed in Syria After an Iranian Missile Falls on Building, State Media Reports

Saturday, 28 February 2026 07:29 AM EST

Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said.

Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in southern Syria, according to Reuters witnesses and videos shared by residents.

The sounds of warplanes were heard repeatedly in the skies over Syria on Saturday, after the United States and Israel announced a military operation against Iran.

Dozens of interceptor missiles were seen in the skies over Damascus, according to two witnesses, one of them a Reuters reporter. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Four people were killed and several others wounded when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Saturday, the state news agency SANA said.Other missile debris fell in the city of Quneitra and the Yarmouk Basin in Daraa province in...
syria, iran
105
2026-29-28
Saturday, 28 February 2026 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved