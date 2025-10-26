Syria's Sharaa to Attend Riyadh Investment Conference This Week, Sources Say

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will attend the annual Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh this week, two people familiar with the matter said, in his latest effort to put Syria back on the world stage after 14 years of war.

Sharaa is set to address the event - Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference - on Tuesday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Syrian presidency and the Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since seizing power from Bashar al-Assad 10 months ago, Sharaa has conducted a series of foreign trips as his transitional government seeks to re-establish Syria's ties with world powers that shunned Damascus during Assad's rule.

Saudi Arabia has played a key role in that process.

In May, Riyadh hosted a historic meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump, who praised Sharaa and said Washington would lift all sanctions on Syria to help give the country a chance to rebuild.

The World Bank has estimated the cost of reconstruction at$216 billion.

Sharaa, who has repeatedly urged world powers to contribute, will address a line-up of prominent economic and political figures at the conference in Riyadh.

Expected attendees this year include Colombian President Gustavo Petro, BlackRock's Larry Fink, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Citi's Jane Fraser, who on Tuesday became the co-chair of the U.S.-Saudi Business Council.

It also features leading tech and energy industry figures such as Intel's Lip-Bu Tan and Aramco's Amin Nasser.