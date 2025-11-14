WATCH TV LIVE

Rocket Attack in Syria's Capital Wounds 1 Person, Causes Material Damage

Friday, 14 November 2025 04:00 PM EST

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Rockets were fired at a home in Syria's capital on Friday night, wounding one person and causing material damage, state media reported.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the rocket attack in Damascus' western neighborhood of Mazzeh 86. An Associated Press journalist at the scene said that security forces cordoned off the area and prevented anyone from getting close to the building that was struck.

State television reported that one woman was wounded in the blast, which was caused by an attack by “unknown assailants,” adding that security forces were investigating.

State news agency SANA also said that one woman was wounded in the Friday night explosion, and that the blast was caused by rockets that were fired from a mobile launcher.

Explosions aren't uncommon in the Syrian capital, but have decreased in recent months.

Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government in December last year by insurgents who took over his seat of power in the capital, there have been several explosions in Damascus.

Israel has also carried out hundreds of airstrikes around the country since the end of the 54-year Assad dynasty, mainly targeting assets of the Syrian army.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


