CENTCOM Report: US Drone Strike Killed Shepherd

Following a yearlong investigation, United States Central Command has admitted that a U.S. drone strike in Syria last year killed a 56-year old shepherd and not a terrorist leader.

On May 3, 2023, Lufti Hasan Masto was working with his animals in Qorqanya, a rural village in northwest Syria, when he was mistaken for a terrorist leader U.S. forces had been tracking. U.S. forces released a Hellfire missile near Masto’s home killing him and several of his sheep.

At the time, CNN had noted that CENTCOM posted on X “US Central Command targets Senior Al Qaeda Leader in strike in Northwest Syria.” In the same post, General Erik Kurilla said, “This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS and Al Qaeda.”

“The investigation determined U.S. forces misidentified the intended Al Qaeda target and that a civilian ... was struck and killed instead,” U.S. officials wrote in their summary.

The findings coincide with a Washington Post investigation the outlet published a year ago that was skeptical of U.S. claims it had successfully eliminated a senior al-Qaida leader.

CENTCOM’s report did not offer details as to how military commanders managed to botch the operation only noting that the strike was “conducted in compliance with the laws of armed conflict as well as Department of Defense and CENTCOM policies.”

“U.S. Central Command acknowledges and regrets the civilian harm that resulted from the airstrike. We take all reports of civilian harm caused by U.S. military operations seriously and continue to employ thorough and deliberate targeting and strike processes to minimize civilian harm,” CENTCOM wrote in their press release.

A defense official who spoke with on the condition of anonymity told reporters the investigation concluded the errant drone strike was the result of “confirmation bias and insufficient red teaming.” Red teaming refers to a Department of Defense term used to stress-test the decision making during such operations to ensure accuracy.

“The investigation revealed several issues that could be improved,” the statement added, without providing specifics. “We are committed to learning from this incident and improving our targeting processes to mitigate potential civilian harm,” the report stated.