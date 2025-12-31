WATCH TV LIVE

Syria: 1 Dead Killed, 2 Hurt in Aleppo Suicide Attack

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 06:11 PM EST

A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Aleppo, killing one person and wounding two members of the security forces, a Syrian government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The person who detonated an explosive belt ⁠within the patrol in Aleppo is believed to have an ideological or organizational ​background linked to Islamic State," Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba told state-owned ‍news agency Al Ekhbariya, adding that investigations were ⁠ongoing to determine the attacker's identity.

The attacker detonated himself while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, Ekhbariya ⁠TV reported, ​citing a security ⁠source.

No group has claimed responsibility for the ‍attack.

Earlier this month, two U.S. Army soldiers ‌and a civilian interpreter were killed in Syria by a suspected Islamic State group attacker ⁠who ​targeted a ‍convoy of U.S. and Syrian forces before being shot dead.

