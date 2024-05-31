WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: synagogue canada vancouver incendiary device hate crime

Incendiary Device Thrown at Front Doors of Vancouver Synagogue, Says Jewish Federation

Incendiary Device Thrown at Front Doors of Vancouver Synagogue, Says Jewish Federation

Friday, 31 May 2024 04:00 PM EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver said Friday an “incendiary device” was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “disgusting act of antisemitism.”

Vancouver police said the case was being investigated as an act of arson and possible hate crime.

The federation said in a statement the incident occurred at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and that damage was minor and no one was hurt.

The federation calls the alleged incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

Rabbi Andrew Rosenblatt said people were inside the synagogue after services around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday when they heard a “bang” outside.

But it was a passerby who alerted them that their building was on fire, before a member of the synagogue put out the flames with his jacket, said Rosenblatt while pointing to the scorched front door on Friday morning.

The federation said the Vancouver Police Department and a fire inspector searched the building before declaring it safe to be reopened. Extra police patrols are being put in place at local Jewish institutions.

The incident comes after bullet holes were found at two Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto in recent days.

“A synagogue in Vancouver was attacked last night in another disgusting act of antisemitism," Trudeau said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We cannot let this hate or these acts of violence stand. This is not the Canada we want to be.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver said Friday an "incendiary device" was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "disgusting act of antisemitism."Vancouver police said the case was being investigated as an...
synagogue canada vancouver incendiary device hate crime
258
2024-00-31
Friday, 31 May 2024 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved