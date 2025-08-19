Swiss Official: Won't Arrest Putin If Here for Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested in Switzerland if upcoming peace talks happen to be held there, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The summit in Alaska over the weekend between President Donald Trump and Putin ended without any concrete pathway to peace. Trump is now seeking a formal meeting that includes Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the topic of recognizing Russian land acquisition and a ceasefire will be discussed.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Putin would be granted "immunity" despite a warrant for his arrest.

Cassis said his country could host a peace summit between the three nations "despite the arrest warrant against Putin because of our special role and Geneva's role as the European headquarters of the U.N."

"We are ready for such a meeting, and we also thank you for the trust placed in us. We have always signaled our willingness, but it naturally depends on the will of the major powers," Cassis added.