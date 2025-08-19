WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: switzerland | vladimir putin | russia | peace talks | ignazio cassis | ukraine

Swiss Official: Won't Arrest Putin If Here for Talks

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 02:09 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested in Switzerland if upcoming peace talks happen to be held there, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The summit in Alaska over the weekend between President Donald Trump and Putin ended without any concrete pathway to peace. Trump is now seeking a formal meeting that includes Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the topic of recognizing Russian land acquisition and a ceasefire will be discussed.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Putin would be granted "immunity" despite a warrant for his arrest.

Cassis said his country could host a peace summit between the three nations "despite the arrest warrant against Putin because of our special role and Geneva's role as the European headquarters of the U.N."

"We are ready for such a meeting, and we also thank you for the trust placed in us. We have always signaled our willingness, but it naturally depends on the will of the major powers," Cassis added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested in Switzerland if upcoming peace talks happen to be held there, the country's foreign minister said Tuesday.
switzerland, vladimir putin, russia, peace talks, ignazio cassis, ukraine
183
2025-09-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved