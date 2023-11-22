Switzerland Moves to Outlaw Hamas and Supporters

Switzerland is taking steps to outlaw the Palestinian militant group Hamas and its supporters, unveiling plans for legislation aimed at addressing the perceived threat posed by the organization in the country.

In a statement Wednesday, the Swiss government declared its intention to draft a federal act specifically targeting Hamas, citing the evolving situation in the Middle East as a catalyst for the legislative initiative.

The government said the measure would equip federal authorities with the essential legal tools to counteract any Hamas-related "activities or support" within Switzerland, reported swissinfo.ch.

"The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7," the Swiss government said in its official statement.

The Swiss People's Party, the right-leaning and largest political party in Switzerland, has advocated for the prohibition of Hamas. With the backing of major parties, lawmakers in the Swiss parliament are expected to rally behind the proposed law, intensifying the likelihood of its passage, according to Breitbart.

The Swiss government expressed regret for the loss of civilian lives resulting from terrorist attacks since Oct. 7, emphasizing the need for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and prioritize the safeguarding of civilians.

It also acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself and ensure its security, reinforcing its commitment to principles of international law. The Federal Council underscored the imperative of unimpeded humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip and advocated for humanitarian pauses to address the pressing needs in the region.

In its official statement, the Swiss government underscored the imperative of reinstating the potential for a political framework in the region, emphasizing a commitment to the two-state solution.

"This approach is the only viable path towards ensuring that both the Palestinian and Israeli populations can coexist peacefully, securely, and with dignity," the statement read.

Both Hamas and Israel, along with Washington and Qatar, confirmed on Tuesday that a pause in hostilities agreement has been brokered after seven weeks of a devastating war.

According to the Israeli government, the deal outlines the release of at least 50 hostages by Hamas over four days.

In reciprocation, Israel will release some Palestinian prisoners. The agreement, mediated by Egypt, is set to commence Thursday morning, offering the first relief to Palestinians in Gaza, where Hamas-controlled health authorities say over 11,000 people have died, according to PBS.