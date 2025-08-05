WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: switzerland | karin keller sutter | trump | tariffs

Swiss President Heads to US for Talks to Defuse Tariff Threat

Tuesday, 05 August 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Business Minister Guy Parmelin will fly to Washington on Tuesday, the government said, to try to avoid the 39% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on exports to the United States.

The pair will "facilitate meetings with the US authorities at short notice and hold talks with a view to improving the tariff situation for Switzerland," the government said.

It not specify which parts of the U.S. government they would meet in Washington or whether a meeting was scheduled with Trump.

The Swiss government said on Monday it was ready to make a "more attractive offer" to United States as it sought to avoid a 39% tariff, due to take effect on Aug. 7, which would damage Switzerland's economy.

The Federal Council, the governing cabinet, held an emergency meeting and said it was ready to pursue negotiations beyond the Aug. 7 deadline.

The government gave no details of what extra incentives could be offered to secure a better deal, but it did say it was not considering any countermeasures against the U.S.

The aim of Keller-Sutter and Parmelin's trip was to present "a more attractive offer to the United States in a bid to lower the level of reciprocal tariffs for Swiss exports, taking U.S. concerns into account," the government said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Business Minister Guy Parmelin will fly to Washington on Tuesday, the government said, to try to avoid the 39% tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on exports to the United States.
switzerland, karin keller sutter, trump, tariffs
216
2025-24-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved