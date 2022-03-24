×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Switzerland | Faling Deaths

4 Dead, 1 Injured, after Apparent Fall from Swiss Building

Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:01 AM

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.

Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building.

Bisenz told the AP an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday. He declined to provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be named publicly.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press that he could not...
Switzerland,Faling Deaths
130
2022-01-24
Thursday, 24 March 2022 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved