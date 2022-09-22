×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Switzerland | Economy

Swiss Central Bank Enacts Biggest-ever Hike to Key Rate

Thursday, 22 September 2022 05:00 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank has carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate in an effort to clamp down on inflation.

The Swiss National Bank said in a statement Thursday that it could not rule out further increases beyond the increase of three-quarters of a percentage point rise “to ensure price stability over the medium term.”

The move raised the rate from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, which would be effective from Friday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Switzerland's central bank has carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate in an effort to clamp down on inflation.The Swiss National Bank said in a statement Thursday that it could not rule out further increases beyond the increase of three-quarters of a...
Switzerland,Economy
76
2022-00-22
Thursday, 22 September 2022 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved