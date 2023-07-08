×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: switzerland cheese imports exports trade

Switzerland to Become a Net Importer of Cheese This Year for the First Time

Switzerland to Become a Net Importer of Cheese This Year for the First Time

Saturday, 08 July 2023 01:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country's dairy association.

The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, Boris Beuret told Geneva-based newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.

Beuret said measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland — famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyère and Emmentaler — can continue to produce for its own population.

“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country's dairy association.The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, Boris...
switzerland cheese imports exports trade
111
2023-00-08
Saturday, 08 July 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved