Sweden Expels 5 Russian Embassy Staff on Suspicion of Spying

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Tuesday informed Russia that five employees with the Russian Embassy in Stockholm have been asked to leave the country, saying they are suspected of spying.
Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said their activities are “incompatible” with their diplomatic status.
The move comes nearly two weeks after neighboring Norway said it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country and called them spies.
