Sweden Sending 'Robot 17' Missiles to Ukraine

Sweden, historically known for remaining neutral, announced Thursday that it will send Ukraine $102 million in aid and military equipment, which includes the Robot 17 anti-ship missile system.

The move was the latest example of what appears to be an increasing willingness among allied countries to supply the Ukrainian military with more advanced weaponry.

President Joe Biden this week agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package.

Sweden's aid package is the third the nation will be sending to Ukraine. Besides the Robot 17 system, it includes financial aid for both the Ukrainian central bank's fund and NATO's fund for Ukrainian armed forces, 5,000 anti-tank launchers that unofficial sources have claimed to be AT4 light anti-armor weapons, and AG90 rifles and ammunition, MSN reported.

From 1939 and until Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his forces' unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Sweden's policy largely had been centered around not sending weapons to countries in active conflict. However, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden also has applied to join NATO.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, illegal, and indefensible," Sweden's Ministry of Defense Peter Hultqvist said in a release, MSN reported.

"It threatens international peace and security and is a violation of international law. In solidarity with Ukraine, and as part of the international response to Russia's actions, the government sees a continuing need to support Ukraine."

The ministry said that the Robot 17 was requested specifically by the Ukrainians to address the increasing Russian presence in the coastal regions of southeastern Ukraine.

The Robot 17 is ideal for protecting against amphibious invasions and can be set up and positioned easily for firing.

The missile is a Swedish anti-ship/coastal defense derivative of the U.S.-made AGM-114 Hellfire missile that was designed to neutralize armored vehicles at stand-off ranges, MSN said.

The Robot 17 missile, laser-guided with a range of roughly up to five miles, can be launched from a shoreline firing post as well as from naval vessels.

Recently, it was reported that Ukraine also would be receiving Great Britain's Brimstone anti-armor missile system and Denmark's RGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles and shore-based launchers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week promised to provide Ukraine with his country's highly advanced IRIS-T surface-to-air defense system.