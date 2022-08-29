×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Sweden | Ferry Fire

Fire on Baltic Sea Ferry under Control, No Injuries

Monday, 29 August 2022 09:01 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire was Monday reported on a passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze was “limited” and it is under control. No one has been injured.

The ferry was north of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Stefan Elfström, spokesperson at the ferry company Stena Line, said told SVT that they had been informed of a fire "on a limited scale (and) firefighting is currently underway. We have no reports of personal injuries.” According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, the fire was under control and while there was smoke there are “no open flames,” spokeswoman Lisa Mjörning said.

Elfström added that passengers on board were being taken care of.

The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said there was a tire on fire on the ferry's car deck as it traveled from Ventspils in Latvia to Nynashamn in Sweden. Nearby ships and a helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fire was Monday reported on a passenger ferry bound for Sweden with 300 people but officials said the blaze was "limited" and it is under control. No one has been injured.The ferry was north of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out, Swedish...
Sweden,Ferry Fire
166
2022-01-29
Monday, 29 August 2022 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved