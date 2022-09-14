×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Sweden | Elections

Populist Leader Claims Right-wing Victory in Sweden Election

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 02:01 PM EDT

COPHENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of a nationalist populist party declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden's weekend election, vowing on Wednesday that it is “time to put Sweden first.”

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said his party would be "a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden.

With almost all votes counted, a right-wing bloc of four parties appeared to have won a thin majority in Sweden’s parliament.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The leader of a nationalist populist party declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden's weekend election, vowing on Wednesday that it is "time to put Sweden first."Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said his party would be "a constructive and driving...
Sweden,Elections
100
2022-01-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved