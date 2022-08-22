×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Sweden | Bomb

Report: Bag Found During Stockholm Festival Held Real Bomb

Monday, 22 August 2022 10:01 AM EDT

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated. Police declined to comment on its contents but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it contained a bomb.

The finding prompted police to cordon off the area while traffic was briefly re-directed. Police said Monday that “the technical investigation has been completed” but declined to comment on what the bag contained.

Aftonbladet said it was a bomb and it was found near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.

The five-day Stockholm Culture Festival ended Sunday with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, whose real name is Ebrahim Hamedi and who is a known Iranian dissident. The free festival included musical acts, activities, performances and hangouts in six areas across the Swedish capital.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Police in Sweden said a bag was found in a downtown Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and added that the National Bomb Squad investigated. Police declined to comment on its contents but the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said it contained a bomb.The finding...
Sweden,Bomb
140
2022-01-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 10:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved