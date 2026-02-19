Sweden Pledges Another $1.4 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine

Sweden announced on Thursday a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense, drones, long-range missiles, and ammunition.

The largest item in the package is the procurement of newly manufactured short-range air defense equipment worth 4.3 billion crowns, the government said in a statement.

Including the package, which is part of a 40 billion crown framework for 2026, Sweden's military support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion crowns, Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

"The focus is clear: newly manufactured air defense systems, long-range capabilities and ammunition to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs," he said on X.

Two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended on Wednesday without a breakthrough. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was dissatisfied with the outcome, while Washington reported "meaningful progress."

Separately on Thursday, Stockholm said it plans to issue guarantees to the World Bank for a 2.5 billion crown loan to Ukraine.

($1 = 9.0640 Swedish crowns)