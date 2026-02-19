WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sweden | billion | military aid | ukraine

Sweden Pledges Another $1.4 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine

Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:30 AM EST

Sweden announced on Thursday a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense, drones, long-range missiles, and ammunition.

The largest item in the package is the procurement of newly manufactured short-range air defense equipment worth 4.3 billion crowns, the government said in a statement.

Including the package, which is part of a 40 billion crown framework for 2026, Sweden's military support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion crowns, Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

"The focus is clear: newly manufactured air defense systems, long-range capabilities and ammunition to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs," he said on X.

Two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended on Wednesday without a breakthrough. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was dissatisfied with the outcome, while Washington reported "meaningful progress."

Separately on Thursday, Stockholm said it plans to issue guarantees to the World Bank for a 2.5 billion crown loan to Ukraine.

($1 = 9.0640 Swedish crowns) 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Sweden announced on Thursday a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense, drones, long-range missiles, and ammunition. The largest item in the package is the procurement of...
sweden, billion, military aid, ukraine
171
2026-30-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved